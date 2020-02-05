Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to start final hearing on pleas challenging Maratha reservation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will start from March 17 the final hearing on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law, which grants reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 12:49 IST
SC to start final hearing on pleas challenging Maratha reservation
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will start from March 17 the final hearing on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law, which grants reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs. A division bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta refused to pass an interim order and said, "We will hear on March 17, no adjournment will be granted and all pleadings will be completed by then."

"We will hear the matter finally and pass the order. We are not staying it. Already there is an order that all appointments will be subject to the outcome of this petition," the bench said. The bench was hearing two appeals, including one filed by J Laxman Rao Patil challenging the Bombay High Court order that upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra.

During the hearing of the case in the top court, senior advocate Gopalshankar Narayan appearing for the petitioner asked the bench to stay the High Court order as the reservation today is 65 per cent in education and 62 per cent in jobs, exceeding 50 per cent cap in total reservation. The Bombay High Court had on June 27, 2019, said the 50 per cent cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.

Another appeal filed by advocate Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of "Youth for Equality", said the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, enacted to grant reservation to the Maratha community people in jobs and education, breached the 50-per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the top court in its judgment in the Indira Sawhney case. The Maharashtra Assembly had, on November 30, 2018, passed the Maratha Reservation Bill which extended 16 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Maratha community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Singapore business gathering linked to virus cases overseas

An international business gathering at a plush Singapore hotel has been linked to coronavirus cases reported in Malaysia and South Korea, evidence of human-to-human spread outside China that health authorities say is deeply concerning.Malay...

Pluto's icy heart makes winds blow

A beating heart of frozen nitrogen controls Plutos winds and may explain the unique features on its surface, according to a new study. Plutos famous heart-shaped structure, named Tombaugh Regio, quickly became famous after NASAs New Horizon...

UPDATE 1-Imperial Brands sees regulatory uncertainty to hit earnings

Tobacco group Imperial Brands on Wednesday forecast a 10 drop in its first-half profit and cautioned on full-year earnings because of a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavours of cartridge-based vapor devices and weaker consumer demand.The war...

Giriraj Singh lauds decision to form trust for Ram Temple construction

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement regarding the formation of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust and slammed Congress for delaying the issue in courts for many years. Speaking to ANI, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020