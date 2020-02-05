Left Menu
'Jai Shree Ram' slogans raised in Lok Sabha, as PM Modi announced formation of Ram Temple trust

The moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs greeted him with "Jai Shree Ram" chants making it evident that it is the announcement of Ram Mandir Trust formation, paving way for the temple construction, for which the Prime Minister had come in the house.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs greeted him with "Jai Shree Ram" chants making it evident that it is the announcement of Ram Mandir Trust formation, paving way for the temple construction, for which the Prime Minister had come in the house.

The MPs were waiting in anticipation as the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha late last night asked them to be present in the house as the prime minister was scheduled to make an important statement. Wearing saffron muffler, the Prime Minister stood from his seat while declaring that the cabinet has decided to form 'Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', trust to take a decision on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as mandated by the Supreme Court in its decision.

"The trust will be autonomous and independent to take decisions on issues related to renovation and construction of Ram temple. We have spoken to the Uttar Pradesh government and five-acre land will be given to Sunni Wakf Board," said Prime Minister Modi as the BJP MPs again raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. While there were wide smiles all across the treasury benches, the opposition was seemingly found wanting for a reaction even when the Prime Minister asked for unanimous support to the decision from the members of the house. The surroundings were filled with slogans of Jai Shree Ram.

Sitting a row behind the Union home minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Mahendra Nath Pandey raised both their hands while chanting Jai Shree Ram in the middle of PM's speech, to show their support for the decision that will eventually lead to the construction of Ram temple. Lallu Singh, Member of Parliament from Ayodhya could be seen chanting Jai Shree Ram with both hands in the air as he came out to express his happiness over the decision.

BJP chief JP Nadda was also present in the Lok sabha viewers gallery to witness the historic statement being made by the prime minister. The construction of a grand Ram temple at the Janmabhoomi has been an important issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it has been on the manifesto of the party for over two decades. (ANI)

