Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's new foreign policy chief to meet Pompeo in Washington

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:53 IST
EU's new foreign policy chief to meet Pompeo in Washington
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Josep Borrell, the new EU foreign policy chief, will hold talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, the European Union said in a statement on Wednesday.

Despite divisions over Iran, Pompeo has sought to re-establish friendlier ties with the incoming leaders of the European Union, including Borrell, and mark an end to troubled relations since President Donald Trump took office.

"These meetings will provide an opportunity to advance the foreign policy dialogue between the EU and US and should focus specifically on ways to enhance transatlantic relations," the EU's foreign service said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Climate takes centre stage at Siemens shareholder meet

Munich, Feb 5 AFP Under fire from climate protesters over his companys part in a massive coal mine project, Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser hammered home the groups green credentials at its annual general meeting Wednesday. Siemens did n...

Russia's Putin proposes stripping pharmacy licences for raising anti-virus mask prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed stripping pharmacies of their licences if they raise prices for anti-virus masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.Russia, which last week reported its first two cases of the virus, has res...

Coronavirus is 'new layer of uncertainty' for economy: ECB's Lagarde

Paris, Feb 5 AFP The spread of the novel coronavirus in China and beyond presents a new layer of uncertainty for the European economy, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.While the threat of a trade war between the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020