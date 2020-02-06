Left Menu
Criminal complaint in Delhi court against Manish Sisodia over 'fake news'

A criminal complaint was on Thursday filed in a Delhi court against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly spreading fake news that Delhi Police personnel were setting a DTC bus on fire during violence at Jamia area.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A criminal complaint was on Thursday filed in a Delhi court against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly spreading fake news that Delhi Police personnel were setting a DTC bus on fire during violence at Jamia area. The complaint was filed by Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava before a special MP/MLA magistrate court in Delhi seeking registration of FIR against Sisodia under various sections of IPC and IT Act.

The matter will come up for hearing on Friday. In his complaint, Srivastava alleged that Sisodia took to Twitter to spread fake news by accusing Delhi Police personnel of setting a DTC bus on fire during violence at Jamia Nagar on December 15 last year.

It said that despite lapse of more than one and a half months, the police have not yet registered FIR against the accused and sought directions for immediately registering an FIR against Sisodia under Sections 153, 153-A, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Information Technology Act. Sisodia had on December 15 shared pictures and videos purportedly from Jamia Nagar in which police officers were seen carrying barrels and pouring liquid onto the DTC buses.

He had alleged that the BJP had used the police to set buses on fire during the incident. At least three DTC buses were set on fire in the Bharat Nagar area of the national capital on December 15 after a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

