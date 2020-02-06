Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangkok court halts river promenade project that would worsen flooding

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:44 IST
Bangkok court halts river promenade project that would worsen flooding
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Bangkok has asked the city's authorities to stop work on a riverside promenade that urban planners and environmentalists said would worsen flooding and uproot hundreds of families dependent on the river to make a living.

The administrative court on Wednesday told the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) that the 7-kilometer (4.4 miles)-long elevated promenade on either side of the Chao Phraya River would affect river transport, and damage the ecology. The court gave the BMA 30 days to submit a blueprint for the 8.3-billion baht ($266 million) project, which has drawn criticism since it was proposed several years ago.

"The court's decision is a very good one, and shows the court listened to our concerns about the project," said Ajaphol Dusitnanond, president of the Association of Siamese Architects, an industry lobby group in Bangkok. "We all agree the riverside needs redevelopment, but that does not mean we can build into the river and damage its flow. We hope that the BMA will listen to us now," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday.

Across booming Asian cities, open spaces and older buildings are making way for expressways and modern apartment towers that critics say rob them of their character, widen inequalities and magnify the harmful effects of urban sprawl. In Bangkok, authorities are clearing vendors and food stalls from the pavements, and have evicted a community of more than 300 people living next to an old fort for a public park that critics say is meant only to impress tourists.

Dozens of riverfront communities have already been evicted for the promenade, according to human rights groups. Known as "River of Kings", the Chao Phraya - which flows 372 km from central Thailand to the Gulf of Thailand - was once the commercial and logistical lifeline of the capital.

It is still a busy waterway, with ferries and river taxis carrying thousands of passengers every day. Hundreds have lived in traditional wooden stilt homes by its banks for decades. With a record, 39 million tourists last year, Bangkok is the world's most visited city, and developers have turned to the riverside to lure more visitors, building malls and converting old warehouses into trendy cafes and art galleries.

The BMA has said the promenade will clear the riverbank of illegal encroachments and open up the river and its historic landmarks to the public with parks, bike paths, and walkways. But urban planners and architects say authorities have not assessed the full impact of the project on the city, where flooding is already common during the annual monsoon.

"This is more than just a walkway - it's a massive construction in the river, which will narrow the river and affect its flow, and increase the risk of flooding," said Yossapon Boonsom, a landscape architect. "Now the BMA has another chance to consult with practitioners and find a better way," said Yossapon, a member of Riverside Assembly, a group of planners, architects and activists engaged in conserving the Chao Phraya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Two Chinese nationals admitted to hospital; no nCoV symptoms

Two Chinese nationals have been admitted to the isolation ward of the state-run Gandhi hospital here as a precautionary measure after they approached it to be tested for presence of novel coronavirus, health officials said on Thursday. The...

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan stops sending mail to and from China

Kazakhstans postal operator, Kazpost, has stopped moving mail to and from China amid the new coronavirus outbreak there, Kazpost said on Thursday.Kazpost said it has made the move, which may hurt the e-commerce business of companies such as...

Vietnam's vice president to visit India next week

Vice President of Vietnam, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, will be on a three-day state visit to India, beginning February 11, said Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh would be on an official visit t...

UK over-reacted to coronavirus outbreak, says Chinese ambassador

Britains advice to its nationals to leave China because of the coronavirus oubreak in Hubei province was an over-reaction, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Thursday.Asked during a news conference if the Chinese authorities had been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020