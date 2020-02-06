Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 500,000 EU citizens yet to apply for UK residency after Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:35 IST
About 500,000 EU citizens yet to apply for UK residency after Brexit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An estimated 500,000 European Union nationals in Britain have yet to apply for a new immigration status, which most will need to remain in the country after Brexit. The government is introducing the biggest shake-up of Britain's border controls in decades, ending the priority given to EU migrants over those from other countries after leaving the bloc last week.

Government statistics show that 3 million EU citizens and their family members have applied for "settled status," a form of permission from the government to remain in Britain. The figures underline a large number of applications for the scheme, which was launched nationally in March last year, but also the challenge ahead for the government to ensure all EU citizens correctly apply.

Interior minister Priti Patel said she was pleased with the response and urged EU members to put the same effort into guaranteeing the status of British nationals living in their countries beyond Brexit. "It's the biggest scheme of its kind in British history and means that EU citizens can evidence their rights for decades to come," she said. "It's now time for EU countries to adopt a similar scheme."

An estimated 3.5 million European citizens live in the United Kingdom and they have until at least the end of the year to apply for settled status. But lawyers say many EU citizens lawfully in the country could fall through the net and face losing their rights to benefits such as healthcare.

Of the applications so far processed, 58% were granted settled status - a permanent right to remain - and 41% were given pre-settled status, which gives them temporary permission to stay and the chance to reapply after five years. The European parliament raised concerns last month that EU citizens risked discrimination after Brexit in seeking housing and employment.

Worries about the future of its citizens in Britain after Brexit have increased since security minister Brandon Lewis said that EU nationals risked being deported if they failed to apply for settled status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie continue to shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Tourist hotspots of Himachal Pradesh -- Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie -- continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures on Thursday. Minimum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below the normal, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh sa...

Trujet adds Bidar in Karnataka to its network

Trujet, a regional carrier promoted by Hyderabad-based Turbo Megha Airways, announced the addition of Bidar in Karnataka to its network of UDAN services from Friday. Bidar will be connected to Bengaluru with a daily service, it said in a s...

Malaysian PM downplays AirAsia probe after CEO steps aside

Receiving money to offset buying planes and equipment did not necessarily constitute bribery, Malaysias prime minister said Thursday, days after AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes stepped aside temporarily in the wake of a USD 4 billion Airbus gra...

Report: Emirates pilots unaware engines idle in 2016 crash

The pilots of an Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram that crashed in 2016 and caught fire in Dubai did not realize the engines of their Boeing 777 remained idle as they tried to take off from a failed landing attempt, according to an in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020