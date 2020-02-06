British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still committed to the so-called "golden era" in relations between London and Beijing, China's UK ambassador said on Thursday. Asked to comment on media reports that China was displeased with Johnson because he had not personally made contact with the authorities to offer support on the coronavirus outbreak, Liu Xiaoming brushed off the suggestion and described a recent, cordial conversation with Johnson.

"He told me he is still committed to the golden era of China-UK relations," Liu told reporters. The phrase first surfaced during the government of former Prime Minister David Cameron between 2010 and 2016. Since then, Britain has left the European Union and is now keen to strike new trade deals with major economies like China.

