This Parliamentary session should be dedicated to economic issues, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the ongoing session of Parliament should be dedicated to the economic issues. In his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said: "During all-party meeting, I said that this session should be dedicated to discussing economic issues. I invite discussion on the economy and economic policies."

"The country will benefit from experienced Dr Manmohan Singh. There is no question of thinking small. Pessimism and gloom do not help us. We talk about a five trillion dollar economy. Yes, the aim is ambitious but we have to think big and think ahead," said Modi. The Prime Minister continued: "The core principles of our Indian economy are still strong and have the inherent quality to walk ahead. The youths want us to think on a wider and bigger scale and hence, we have set the target for a $5 trillion economy.

"Despair is not good for any nation. So, the positive outcome of the $5 trillion economy talk is that those who oppose it also have to talk about $5 trillion economy. We have changed the mindset," he said. Modi said that the government stressed 'Make in India' and its positive results can be seen now.

"FDI numbers are proving its effects. We merged banks and now it will strengthen the banking structure for the future," he said. Calling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a major achievement for India's federal structure, he said: "GST was changed several times. Do we stop making changes to it if suggestions come from the Congress-ruled states? No, we won't. We will make changes according to the need of the hour."

Attacking the Congress, he said: "If you had so much knowledge and suggestions about the GST, then why did you keep it stuck for so long?" "As Gujarat CM, I had told then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to address the concerns of manufacturing states before rolling out the GST. Arun Jaitley addressed those concerns before implementing the GST. As the PM, I resolved the issues that I had raised as the CM," said Modi. (ANI)

