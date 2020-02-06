Left Menu
Development News Edition

This Parliamentary session should be dedicated to economic issues, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the ongoing session of Parliament should be dedicated to the economic issues.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:38 IST
This Parliamentary session should be dedicated to economic issues, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the ongoing session of Parliament should be dedicated to the economic issues. In his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said: "During all-party meeting, I said that this session should be dedicated to discussing economic issues. I invite discussion on the economy and economic policies."

"The country will benefit from experienced Dr Manmohan Singh. There is no question of thinking small. Pessimism and gloom do not help us. We talk about a five trillion dollar economy. Yes, the aim is ambitious but we have to think big and think ahead," said Modi. The Prime Minister continued: "The core principles of our Indian economy are still strong and have the inherent quality to walk ahead. The youths want us to think on a wider and bigger scale and hence, we have set the target for a $5 trillion economy.

"Despair is not good for any nation. So, the positive outcome of the $5 trillion economy talk is that those who oppose it also have to talk about $5 trillion economy. We have changed the mindset," he said. Modi said that the government stressed 'Make in India' and its positive results can be seen now.

"FDI numbers are proving its effects. We merged banks and now it will strengthen the banking structure for the future," he said. Calling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a major achievement for India's federal structure, he said: "GST was changed several times. Do we stop making changes to it if suggestions come from the Congress-ruled states? No, we won't. We will make changes according to the need of the hour."

Attacking the Congress, he said: "If you had so much knowledge and suggestions about the GST, then why did you keep it stuck for so long?" "As Gujarat CM, I had told then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to address the concerns of manufacturing states before rolling out the GST. Arun Jaitley addressed those concerns before implementing the GST. As the PM, I resolved the issues that I had raised as the CM," said Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics organisers blast virus rumours, say Games will go ahead

Olympics organizers said Thursday the Games would go ahead as planned, slamming misinformation over the new coronavirus for triggering panic. Chief executive officer Toshiro Muto revealed that organizers have set up a task force to combat t...

Britain confirms third case of coronavirus

A third person in the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, Englands chief medical officer said on Thursday.A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three, Chief Med...

German FDP premier calls for dissolution of Thuringia's state parliament

The newly elected premier of Thuringia on Thursday said his Free Democrats FDP had initiated a motion seeking to dissolve the assembly in the eastern German state, which would pave the way for new elections there. Thomas Kemmerich drew wide...

Turkey probes pilots over deadly plane crash

Turkey will investigate two pilots for possible negligence after their plane skidded off an Istanbul runway killing three passengers, state media reported Thursday. A total of 174 passengers and six crew were injured after the Boeing 737, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020