Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chemical weapons agency employees leaked information, inquiry finds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 01:36 IST
Chemical weapons agency employees leaked information, inquiry finds

An investigation commissioned by the global chemical weapons watchdog has found that two former employees leaked confidential information, it said on Thursday, a breach which fuelled a Russian-backed theory that a deadly attack in Syria was staged. More than 40 people were killed on April 7, 2018, in the town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus that was then held by rebels but besieged by pro-government forces.

The attack triggered missile strikes by the United States, Britain and France a week later against Syrian government targets, the biggest Western military action against the Damascus authorities during the nine-year-old war. Douma has been the source of deep division among member countries of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), with Western powers and Russia locked in political wrangling.

The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its military backer Russia deny using chemical weapons and accuse insurgents of staging the attack to implicate Syrian forces. The "deliberate and premeditated breaches of confidentiality ... are considered to be serious," said an OPCW statement setting out the results of the investigation, which it said was carried out by "independent, professional investigators, from outside the organisation".

The OPCW did not name the two individuals. The two, hailed as whistle-blowers by Russian and Syrian supporters, declined to take part in the OPCW-commissioned inquiry, the agency said. The study was based on interviews with 29 witnesses between July 2019 and February 2020.

Amid months of criticism, the OPCW has consistently stood by its findings in a March 1, 2019, report that a banned toxic chemical containing chlorine was likely used in Douma. The Fact-Finding Mission that produced the 2019 report had not been mandated to identify perpetrators, which is the task of an ongoing study by a newly-formed OPCW team.

The OPCW asked outside experts to investigate how a document written by a former weapons inspector ended up on several websites last May. The inspector, who helped the OPCW team collect samples on a visit to Douma, wrote that two cylinders found at the scene were most likely placed there rather than being dropped from the air. OPCW chief Fernando Arias told OPCW states in comments published on Thursday that the two individuals are "not whistle-blowers. They are individuals who could not accept that their views were not backed by evidence."

Arias added that most of the analytical work on Douma took place after they had already left the agency. A joint United Nations-OPCW mission has concluded in a series of reports that Syrian government forces used banned sarin nerve gas and chlorine in the civil war, while Islamic State insurgents carried out an attack with mustard gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil gives big tobacco companies 30 days notice in smoking lawsuit

The worlds largest cigarette makers, British American Tobacco Plc and Philip Morris International, will have until early March to defend themselves in a lawsuit in Brazil over compensation for tobacco-related diseases. Since last year, the ...

Canada's Trudeau seeks to rescue faltering U.N. bid on Africa trip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves for Africa on Thursday to revive what diplomats say is a faltering bid for a rotating seat on the United Nations Security Council.Failure to win would be embarrassing for the Liberal Party leade...

Canadiens D Weber placed on injured reserve

The Montreal Canadiens placed captain Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment, the team announced Thursday. Weber, who will be sidelined at least one week, sustained the injury during Montreals 5-4 shootout victory over the ...

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Cheered on by loyalists, President Donald Trump did not hold back as he celebrated the end of his impeachment saga on Thursday with a mix of expletives and insults for his opponents and praise for the supporters who stuck with him. Acquitte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020