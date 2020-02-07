Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing wrong if a professional's knowledge is tested: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:51 IST
Nothing wrong if a professional's knowledge is tested: SC

"There is nothing wrong if knowledge of a professional is tested", the Supreme Court observed on Friday when three Chattisgarh-based doctors came to it saying they are being forced to undertake the test to continue practising as ultrasonologists. Observing that the test of professional skill was not wrong and would ultimately benefit patients, the top court said however that the senior MBBS doctors, who have been performing ultrasonography for 15 years or more, can be allowed to practice if they do not wish to take up the test now prescribed by the authorities.

"Even lawyers are asked to take examination to practice law. We see no wrong if the knowledge of professional is tested," said the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. "But, we can protect those who have been practising as ultrasonologist for a period of 15 years or more," said the bench, which also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Sury Kant.

The bench asked as to what was wrong if the patients are treated by qualified professionals and gave the example of robotic surgery and said that many old physicians were not equipped to deal with the aspect of medical science. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the doctors Anil Wasti, Manjeet Singh Chandrasen and Bhaskar Prasad, said that 2014 Rules have been made effective with retrospective effect and mandated that the practising doctors will also have to take the exam.

"Any rule cannot be made effective with retrospective effect," he said, asked as to how doctors of 20 years of experience be asked to take up the test. Moreover, the apex court is already examining the validity of certain provisions of the the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 and rules made under it, he said.

Rohatgi said even lawyers are supposed to take up the All India Bar Examination to practice law, but it cannot be made effective with retrospective effect and senior lawyers like him cannot be made to take up the test. The court agreed with the submission and said that his clients can keep practising as ultrasonologists even if they do not take up tests.

Earlier, the top court had issued notice on various pleas including the one flied by the Centre challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court removing the mandatory six-month training earlier required to perform ultrasonography. The Centre had said that there was a need to revisit the issue in the wake of the Delhi High Court verdict.

Besides the Centre, Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, the association of radiologists in the country, had moved the apex court challenging the High Courts decision on the issue. The high court had declared the Rule 3(3)(1)(b) framed under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 as ultra vires.

It had done away with the mandatory six months training which was earlier required to be able to perform an ultrasound under the ambit of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu urges civil servants to uphold integrity and honesty at all times

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called upon Civil Servants to be at the forefront in eliminating corruption and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth by providing good governance.Advising the civil servants to tre...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed or hit by travel curbs and concerns about the spread of a coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.In order of...

UPDATE 1-Malaysia sovereign fund asks news website to stop reports on airline sale

Malaysian business news website Focus Malaysia said on Friday that the countrys sovereign wealth fund has asked it to stop reporting confidential information about the sale of Malaysia Airlines and has threatened it with legal action.The fu...

Man gets death for murdering 1-yr-old nephew, his mother

A city court on Friday awarded capital punishment to a man and life sentence to his wife for murdering a toddler who was his nephew and the childs mother over a property dispute in 2008. Holding that the murder of a one-year-old child fall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020