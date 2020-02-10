Kamal Nath attacks PM Modi, says difference in mincing words and running country

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said there is difference between hollow talk and running the country accusing the former of talking about nationalism and Pakistan in an attempt to divert the attention of people. "Modi ji will talk about nationalism and Pakistan to divert the attention of people. But he will not talk about youth and farmers. There is a lot of difference between hollow talk and running the country," the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering here.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country. "The Prime Minister is delivering speeches now, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally for the party candidate in Delhi polls. (ANI)

