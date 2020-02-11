Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss government warns against cancelling EU free-movement pact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • City Of Bern
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:45 IST
Swiss government warns against cancelling EU free-movement pact
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Swiss government on Tuesday urged voters to reject a referendum push by the right-wing Swiss People's Party to end an accord with the European Union on the free movement of citizens. Should the measure win a binding vote on May 17 in what is being called Switzerland's "Brexit moment", the country risks losing its privileged access to the EU single market that is the lifeblood of the export-led Swiss economy.

It could also end up kicking neutral Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU, out of the Schengen system of passport-free travel and the Dublin accord on handling asylum requests, officials said in a statement ahead of a news conference. "That would have painful consequences, primarily for security and asylum issues but also for border traffic and freedom to travel," the government said.

The referendum drive reflects unease with the influx of foreigners. Immigration contributed a net 55,000 people last year when the foreign population stood at 2.1 million, or around a quarter of the overall 8.5 million. Business leaders say they need skilled foreign workers, and imposing limits on EU citizens would violate the free-movement accord that enhances Swiss access to the single market.

A "guillotine clause" means ending free movement would scupper other pillars in a web of 120 custom-made bilateral pacts, including accords on the mutual recognition of industrial standards, public procurement, agriculture, research, and transport by land and air. The eurosceptic People's Party -- the biggest in parliament and with two of the seven federal cabinet seats -- has long fought to take national control of immigration.

Its proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy would allow a year to negotiate an end to free movement, but chances of this are practically nil given the EU's hard-line on a key policy tenet. Battling the referendum campaign is a priority for the Swiss government, which has struggled to put relations with the surrounding EU on a new footing.

Brussels wants the Swiss to endorse a new treaty that would have Bern routinely adopt single market rules and create a more effective platform to resolve disputes. The Swiss government has dragged its feet for months while trying to forge consensus on how to proceed, annoying Brussels and triggering a row over cross-border stock trading.

The treaty ran aground amid opposition that spanned the normally pro-Europe center-left to the anti-EU far right. Critics say the pact infringes Swiss sovereignty to the extent that it would never get through parliament or pass a referendum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Klinsmann steps down as Hertha coach after 10 weeks in charge

Juergen Klinsmann on Tuesday resigned as Hertha Berlin coach after only 10 weeks in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.Former World Cup winner Klinsmann had replaced Ante Covic as head coach in late November with Hertha struggling i...

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Bat meat is still popular in some parts of Indonesia, despite research suggesting the coronavirus spreading from China might have originated in bats before being passed on to humans. Bats are traditionally eaten by the Minahasan people from...

UPDATE 1-Northern Irish police arrest four men over killing of journalist Lyra Mckee

Northern Irish police arrested four men on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, whose killing sparked outrage in the province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence....

HC seeks post-mortem report of man who died in Kolkata Police

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to present before it the post-mortem report of a man who allegedly died in police custody here. Rajkumar Shaw died after falling ill allegedly during questioning at Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020