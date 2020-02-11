Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal seeks to cut migrant deaths with safety training

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:33 IST
Nepal seeks to cut migrant deaths with safety training

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Feb 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In a bid to reduce migrant deaths in the Middle East and Asia, millions of Nepalis who work overseas will be given mandatory safety training before departure, officials said on Tuesday.

About 1,000 out of an estimated 4 million Nepali migrants die abroad each year, mainly in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Malaysia where most work as domestics and in construction. Migrant remittances makes up a quarter of impoverished Nepal's GDP. "The government is very much concerned about the rate of deaths of its migrant workers and is serious about reducing this," Suman Ghimire, a spokesman for the labour ministry, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We are making orientation on how to safely work and live abroad - (like) basic occupational health and safety tips, ... job specific training, insurance and communication skills - compulsory before the migrants leave." Each day, about three coffins containing the remains of dead migrants arrive at the "dead body claim" area in Nepal's only international airport in its capital Kathmandu, according to airport officials.

The Supreme Court said in 2017 that 97% of deaths occurred in the Gulf and Malaysia and asked the government, which encourages young Nepalis to work overseas, to probe their causes and improve protection for workers. The labour ministry's Ghimire attributed migrant deaths to workplace hazards, such as machinery, traffic accidents and heat. Temperatures in the Gulf can exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

Stressed migrants - who are often illiterate and from remote villages in Nepal - also die from exhaustion, as they struggle to repay loans to unscrupulous recruitment agencies, and from drinking home-made liquor, activists say. Ganesh Gurung of Nepal Institute of Development Studies said the government needed to find out why migrants die and do more to support their families.

"In most cases the death certificate, which is required for carrying the body back home, mentions the cause as cardiac arrest without proper postmortem," he said. Bereaved families rarely receive compensation from the Middle East or Malaysia, while Nepal only gives assistance of 700,000 rupees ($6,139) to the families of dead migrants who left the country with a work permit, Gurung said.

In the year to July 2019, about 750 families received this government aid, said Rajan Shrestha, head of the labour ministry's Foreign Employment Promotion Board. The families of thousands of undocumented workers who are trafficked through India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to unstable destinations like Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya are not entitled to any assistance if they die there, activists say.

"It is necessary to make foreign employment safe, dependable and free from exploitation," said Gokarna Bista, a lawmaker who cracked down on abusive recruitment agencies when he served as labour minister for almost two years until late 2019. "The recruitment process should be transparent and the terms of work, wages, insurance and compensation should be clearly mentioned in the labour agreements with destination countries."

($1 = 114.0200 Nepalese rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani's wake

Shortly after Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, the Tehran-backed Lebanese organization Hezbollah urgently met with Iraqi militia leaders, seeking to unite them in the face of a huge void left...

Berkshire's Brooks running unit sues Brooks Brothers over trademark

Brooks, the running shoe and apparel unit of billionaire Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Brooks Brothers, pitting two companies whose roots date back more than a century against each ot...

JKNPP calls AAP's victory in Delhi polls a moment of redefining Indian politics

The re-emergence of AAP in the Delhi elections is a moment of redefining Indian politics, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party said, describing the BJPs humiliating debacle as a referendum on its six-year central rule. The Jammu an...

Cong MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris drove car that rammed

A two-wheeler rider broke his leg while an autorickshaw was damaged when Congress MLA N A Harris son Mohammed Nalapad Harris allegedly drove his high-end car recklessly and rammed into them in the city, police said on Tuesday. The incident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020