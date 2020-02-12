Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal Bank of Scotland whistleblower sues U.S. agencies in bounty battle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Edinburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:32 IST
Royal Bank of Scotland whistleblower sues U.S. agencies in bounty battle
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

An ex-Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) employee is suing the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for records that could relate to a bounty he says he is owed under a post-crisis whistleblower program.

Victor Hong alleges the U.S. agencies "capriciously" and "in bad faith" flouted the law when assessing whether he was due a payout for information he provided to probes into the British bank's mis-spelling of mortgage bonds in the run-up to the 2007-08 financial crisis, court filings show. In August 2018, RBS agreed to pay $4.9 billion to end the probes, which were led by the Justice Department. No portion of that fine has ever been deemed eligible for a reward under the whistleblower program, public records show.

The Justice Department and the SEC have not said publicly why the RBS settlement was not deemed eligible for a potential tipster reward. The SEC declined to comment while the Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.

The Justice Department has objected to being named as a respondent in the case saying in a Jan. 30 filings that the SEC was "the only appropriate respondent". Hong's move is an example of the disputes that can result from what from campaigners say is the opaque nature of the whistleblower program, set up after the financial crisis revealed a swathe of improper and illegal activity across Wall Street.

The program, which promises cash rewards should information lead to regulatory action, receives thousands of tips a year. Some advocates say only a token number of whistleblowers receive compensation and that the decision-making process over who should be rewarded is shrouded in secrecy. "I'm sorry to say Mr. Hong's experience is not atypical," said Tom Devine, legal director at the Washington-based Government Accountability Project.

"The bounty has been an excellent boost for law enforcement but the programs are using whistleblowers rather than rewarding them." SEC chairman Jay Clayton has said in the past that the program is sometimes constrained by rigid rules and that a pending proposal to tweak those rules aims to get more money into the hands of whistleblowers.

Since it made its first payout in 2012, the whistleblower program has resulted in more than $2 billion in penalties and $387 million in rewards, SEC data shows. Currently, the SEC can reward tipsters whose original information leads to a penalty exceeding $1 million with rewards of between 10% and 30% of the fine.

The SEC may also pay a reward in a related enforcement action brought by the Justice Department or other agencies, provided that settlement was based on the same information the tipster originally gave to the SEC. The SEC may deny claims for a range of reasons, including that the tip did not offer new information or prompt any action. Hong has supplied evidence and testimony to other legal actions against the bank but Reuters could not determine what role, if any, the information Hong provided played in the RBS settlement.

Over the past 18 months, Hong has tried unsuccessfully to access SEC and Justice Department records that could shed light on why the agencies determined that the 2018 RBS settlement was not eligible for a reward, according to court filings. On Monday, he filed a motion with the U.S. Second Circuit Appeals Court seeking to compel the SEC and the Justice Department to produce the full set of records relating to the RBS settlement and the decision to deem it ineligible for a reward.

A former managing director of risk management at RBS's U.S. operations, Hong resigned after two months on the job after discovering the mispricing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-banks-rbs-lawsuit-insight/court-documents-allege-clashes-inside-rbs-over-2008-toxic-assets-idUSKBN13B0IP of billions of dollars of mortgage bonds. He first approached the SEC and Justice Department offering information in December 2007, after leaving the lender the previous month, according to the filings.

He later met with Justice Department officials in December 2014, and provided testimony and documents on RBS misconduct, according to the filings which include copies of subpoenas, Hong's formal SEC tip, and emails with Justice Department officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to expand scope of 'Vivad se Vishwas' direct tax disputes resolution scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved widening of the scope of the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020 to also cover cases pending in debt recovery tribunals DRTs. The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session...

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday, a police official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks. The cause of his...

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday, a police official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks. The cause of his...

Syria: US troops open fire on locals in northeast, killing 1

Syrian media said Wednesday that a Syrian civilian was killed and another was wounded when US troops opened fire on locals who had tried to block a US convoy from driving through a checkpoint in a village in the countrys northeast. The stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020