MEA awarded for performing notable work in e-office implementation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has won an award certificate for performing commendable work in the implementation of e-office.

The award was bestowed on the ministry for achieving a compliance rate of more than 80 percent.

It was handed over by MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh at the National Workshop on E-Office on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.