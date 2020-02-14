Prime Minister to visit Varanasi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday (February 16). Modi is scheduled to participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. The Prime Minister shall also be releasing the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages, according to an official statement.

Dr Chandrasekhar Shivacharya Mahaswami, Head of the Gurukul, said Modi would also release a mobile app of the Granth. Later, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre. At the event, he shall also unveil a 63-feet 'pancha loha' statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya. This is the largest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked for a whole year in order to complete the statue, read the statement.

The Memorial Centre shall also have the engravings of the life and times of Deendayal Upadhyaya. About 30 Odisha craftsmen and artists have worked on the project during the last year, the statement added. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super speciality government hospital, and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Benaras Hindu University.

The Prime Minister shall also be flagging off the IRCTC's Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centres - Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. Prime Minister Modi shall also inaugurate the two-day 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul. He will interact with buyers and artisans coming from different countries of the world including America, England and Australia.

'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' will showcase products from over 100 artisans from all over Uttar Pradesh. Artists and weavers at the event will also be imparted skills for improving the quality and branding of their wares suitable to the larger national and international markets. (ANI)

