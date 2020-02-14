Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Indian court questions interrogation of children in anti-government play

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Indian court questions interrogation of children in anti-government play
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian court on Friday ordered a state government to explain why police interrogated children who performed a play critical of a new law, a lawyer said, in a case that has raised questions about freedom of speech. Parliament in December passed a law, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist party, aimed at facilitating citizenship for migrant members of non-Muslim religions from India's Muslim-majority neighbors.

Critics say the law violates India's secular constitution and discriminates against Muslims. At least 25 people have been killed in protests against it. Students at a school in the southern state of Karnataka performed a satirical play on Jan. 21 in which references were made to "dictators" and dialogue suggested hitting Modi with a shoe, which is seen as particularly insulting.

Police, lawyers, and school officials said that following a complaint from a member of the public, the headmistress of the school, Farida Begum, and the mother of one of the children who took part in the play were arrested on Jan. 30. Police later questioned children as young as nine, some of them as many as five times, said Thouseef Madikeri, chief executive of a foundation that runs the Shaheen English Primary and High School, and Narayan Ganesh, a lawyer for the two accused women.

Karnataka's top court on Friday gave the state government, ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), until next Wednesday to respond to a rights group's allegations that police illegally questioned the children, said Nayana Jhawar, a lawyer for the group. A senior police official, Basweshwar H., said the incident was being investigated. He declined to comment further.

The court granted bail to headmistress Begum and the mother, according to Keshavarao Srimale, a lawyer for the foundation that runs the school. The women were expected to be freed from jail on Saturday, he added. According to an initial police report, seen by Reuters, the complainant accused school officials of raising "ill-will and fear among communities" by staging the play.

The two women have been charged under a colonial-era sedition law that rights groups have long argued stifles freedom of expression. "It's a silly case. Lampooning political leaders is not sedition," said Madikeri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. core retail sales flat; industrial production falls

U.S. consumer spending appears to have slowed further in January, with sales at clothing stores declining by the most since 2009, which could raise concerns about the economys ability to continue expanding at a moderate pace. The economys o...

Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals

Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased womans family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals. The Bajrang Dal workers came to know about a man, who was taking his mothers body for burial as per Christian funera...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country that has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected over 60,000. Chinas sta...

Race begins among newly elected BJP MLAs for the post of Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

The race for the post of Leader of Opposition among BJP MLAs in the newly elected Delhi Assembly has begun even as the party is brainstorming to ascertain reasons behind its massive defeat in the polls held last week. The top contenders for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020