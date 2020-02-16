Renuka Chowdhury attacks Centre, Delhi Police over Jamia viral video

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Sunday hit out at the central government and Delhi Police over a video that went viral purportedly showcasing the police action against people present inside Jamia Millia Islamia university library. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Investigate what? How many times will an investigation required to establish that police brutally beat students? What is the problem with police to understand this? Who gives them the messages and signals to authorise them to go and beat up students?"

She continued, "I am asking as a parent. We worked hard to educate our children and we send them to colleges and universities not to be trashed by the police. The police are supposed to be the defender of the citizens but they are conducting such brutality. How dare they?" She also raised a question at the Uttar Pradesh government on poet Imran Pratapgarhi allegedly slapped with Rs 1.04 crore fine for anti-CAA protest in Moradabad city.

She said, "Is Moradabad a part of the different country where laws are not applicable to them or the High court has no influence? Don't listen to the Congress party but are they not aware of the Bombay High Court's decision that dissent is not anti-national." (ANI)

