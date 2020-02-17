Left Menu
SC's verdict on 'permanent commission' to women officers in Army receives mixed response

The Supreme Court's decision to apply permanent commission to all women officers in the Indian Army received a mixed response on Monday.

Army personnel celebrating Supreme Court's decision to establish Permanent Commission in Army to women officers. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"This is a progressive and historical judgement. Women should be given equal opportunities. We were not leaving the Army. It was the Army who was trying to leave us," Singh told media reporters here. "It's a proud and historic moment. We are grateful to judiciary for a decisive judgement," said Colonel Anjali Bisht.

Mathur, who was a member of the committee formed in 2007, told ANI that this case was not presented properly before the court. "This needs to be reconsidered or the women Army officers should be given a posting in which they do not have to work physically," he said.

Mathur said that he went to Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir when he was part of the committee where the majority of women told him that they are in the "wrong profession". "In Nagrota, out of 28 women officers, 27 of them told me that they are in the wrong profession. However, in Goa, the women officers were satisfied with their work as they did not have to work hard," he said.

"For women, there are many personal problems in the family, which cannot be ignored," he added. The apex court on Monday ordered that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.

The apex court also ordered that after the judgement of Delhi High Court, Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers. Earlier, the sources had said that the Army is in favour of granting pension benefits to women officers, who have fulfilled the service conditions. They informed that the induction of women in the Army is progressing well and that these women officers will be given all suitable assignments as deemed fit by the organisation.

All decisions taken towards the smooth integration of women in various assigned roles in the army will be taken in the best interest of the individuals and the organisation, Army sources had added. In April last year, the Army had kicked off the process of inducting women as jawans by starting their online registration for recruitment in the corps of military police. (ANI)

