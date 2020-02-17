PM, chief ministers of other states greet Telangana CM on his 66th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of different states extended their greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on his 66th birthday. "Greetings to Telangana Chief Minister KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma also extended his wishes to KCR and tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao Ji today. May God bless you with his choicest blessings." Rao's Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "I heartily wish Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a very happy birthday. May God's blessings be with you forever. I wish you a healthy long life and hope you continue in public service for a long time."

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu also greeted KCR and conveyed his best wishes. Meanwhile, Telangana CMO tweeted thanking the leaders for the greetings and blessings.

"President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, has greeted CM K. Chandrashekar Rao over the phone. They wished the CM a happy, healthy and long life. The CM thanked them for their best wishes," said the tweet of CMO. "The CM also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Meghalaya CM Sangma Conrad, and former AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu for their best wishes," read another tweet.

Last year, KCR's birthday was celebrated in a grand manner in Hyderabad's Jala Vihar. It was the first time that his birthday was celebrated on this scale ever since he assumed the office in 2014. Rao played a key role in the creation of the Telangana state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

