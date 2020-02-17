Situation in Odisha jails 'terrible', inmates takes turns to sleep: SC

Terming as "terrible" the situation in jails in Odisha, the Supreme Court on Monday said that inmates have to "take turns" to sleep in the prisons there. "Have you ever visited a jail in Odisha. I have learnt from one of my brothers (judges) that they (inmates) take turn to sleep there. There is an international treaty which guarantees that there should be minimum place to sleep in jails. The condition is so terrible there," a bench of justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

The apex court said this while it was hearing a plea filed by a man seeking bail in a case lodged under the the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The counsel appearing for the petitioner told the bench that allegation against the man is that he had slapped his mother.

He said the petitioner is 20 years old and he has been in jail for over 400 days due to which his studies have been affected. The counsel appearing for the state said that strike in district courts in Odisha was over and the petitioner can move there for bail after statement of the complainant is recorded.

The state's counsel said the high court, while refusing to grant bail to the petitioner, had noted that there was a threat perception to the complainant. The petitioner's counsel countered the submissions and said there was no threat perception to the complainant.

The bench, after hearing the arguments, posted the matter for hearing after one month while taking note of the submissions advanced by the state's counsel that statement of the complainant would be recorded by the concerned trial court within a month.

