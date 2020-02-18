Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC makes landmark ruling for restoring rights of women Army officers

In a landmark judgment restoring the rights of women Army officers, the Supreme Court on Monday said that the permanent commission (PC) will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 03:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 03:38 IST
SC makes landmark ruling for restoring rights of women Army officers
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark judgment restoring the rights of women Army officers, the Supreme Court on Monday said that the permanent commission (PC) will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. "The policy decision which has been taken by the Union Government allowing for the grant of PCs to SSC women officers in all the ten streams where women have been granted SSC in the Indian Army is accepted," a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said in its verdict on Monday.

The apex court said all serving women officers on SSC shall be considered for the grant of PCs irrespective of any of them having crossed fourteen years or, as the case may be, twenty years of service. The option shall be granted to all women presently in service as SSC officers. Women officers on SSC with more than fourteen years of service who do not opt for being considered for the grant of the PCs will be entitled to continue in service until they attain twenty years of pensionable service.

It also said that as a one-time measure, the benefit of continuing in service until the attainment of pensionable service shall also apply to all the existing SSC officers with more than fourteen years of service who are not appointed on PC. "SSC women officers with over twenty years of service who are not granted PC shall retire on pension in terms of the policy decision," the Apex Court said, and added that at the stage of opting for the grant of PC, all the choices for specialization shall be available to women officers on the same terms as for the male SSC officers.

Women SSC officers shall be entitled to exercise their options for being considered for the grant of PCs on the same terms as their male counterparts, the Apex Court said in its verdict on Monday. The SSC women officers who are granted PC in pursuance of the above directions will be entitled to all consequential benefits including promotion and financial benefits. However, these benefits would be made available to those officers in service or those who had moved the Delhi High Court by filing the writ petitions and those who had retired during the course of the pendency of the proceedings.

The apex court also said that courts are indeed conscious of the limitations which issues of national security and policy impose on the judicial evolution of doctrine in matters relating to the Armed forces. The SC also said that for this reason, we have noticed that the engagement of women in the Combat Arms has been specifically held to be a matter of policy by the judgment of the Delhi High Court and which is not in question in the present appeals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

Cupertino US, Feb 18 AP Apple Inc. is warning investors that it wont meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones. The California-based company said Monday that all of its iPho...

Bhuj hostel case: Court remands principal, others to 2-day police custody

A total of four persons, including the principal, were sent to two-day police custody in connection with the incident at a college in Gujarats Kutch where girls were made to remove their underwear to check whether or not they were menstruat...

UPDATE 1-Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit 10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday.Cutting emissions w...

People News Roundup: Beckham, 'gentle rebellion' at London Fashion Week; ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky thigh-hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020