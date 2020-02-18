Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays penalty notice on Johnson and Johnson for 'profiteering' on sale of sanitary napkins

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:25 IST
HC stays penalty notice on Johnson and Johnson for 'profiteering' on sale of sanitary napkins

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed a show cause notice for penalty by the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAPA) to Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd for allegedly resorting to profiteering by not passing on the benefit of tax reduction to buyers of sanitary napkins through commensurate price cut. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Sanjeev Narula said no penalty proceedings be initiated against the Indian arm of the US-based company till the next date of hearing on September 24.

The court also sought response of the Centre, NAPA, and Director General of Anti-Profiteering on the company's petition challenging the show cause notice and penalty notice to it. "Prima facie it appears to us that the impugned order needs consideration. The petitioner (company) has been able to make out a prima facie case, the operation of the order is stayed till the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The company has challenged NAPA's November 21, 2019 order that it did not pass on the commensurate benefit of reduction in the rate of tax to its recipients between July 27, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and hence profiteered Rs 42.7 crore in contravention to the provision of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act. The petition said that prior to July 27, 2018, sanitary towels (pads)/sanitary napkins were leviable to Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the rate of 12 per cent.

With effect from July 27, 2018, these products were fully exempted from GST. However, as the products became exempt, the company could not avail any Input Tax Credit (ITC) and there was an increase in input costs of the products, it said. It claimed that when the tax rate on sanitary protection products was brought down to nil, the company took immediate steps to ensure that the benefit of the rate reduction is passed on to its recipients.

It said the NAPA order has determined profiteering of Rs 42.7 crore based on "arbitrary, unreasonable and capricious methodology" adopted by the Director General of Anti-Profiteering and urged to court set aside the order. The petition has sought quashing of the show cause and penalty notices issued by the authorities.

Besides, it has also sought to declare certain provision of the CGST Act and Rules as unconstitutional. It had also sought to declare the composition of National Anti-Profiteering Authority as unconstitutional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Great Place to Work® India is proud to launch India's first and the largest study to identify 'India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness' in partnership with MediBuddy

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 18 ANIPRNewswire In India, organizations are under immense pressure to thrive in constantly changing internal environment and rapidly evolving market situations. Thus, it is no surprise that workplace wellness ...

HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs, cut costs by $4.5 billion as earnings miss target

HSBC, the largest of Hong Kongs three currency-issuing banks, said on Tuesday it plans to cut as much as 35,000 jobs, reduce costs by an additional 4.5 billion US dollars and shrink its investment bank in Europe and the United States as par...

Bunty Aur Babli 2 team set to carry out a con in Abu Dhabi

The cast and crew of upcoming Yash Raj Films production Bunty Aur Babli 2 are out on a trip to Abu Dhabi for shooting an elaborate con-sequence. We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of Abu Dhabi just gives a lot of sc...

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air-launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Raad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the militarys deterrence capability on land and at sea. The Raad-II weapon syst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020