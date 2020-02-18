Matrimonial disputes: 2 masjid officials asked to appear in MP
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed two functionaries of the Darul Qaza Masajid
Committee in Bhopal to appear before it on Wednesday to explain why they continue to hear matrimonial disputes despite
the court's order against the practice. A division bench of Justices Sanjay Yadav and Atul
Sreedharan was on Monday hearing a contempt petition filed by Bhopal-based social activist Mohammad Waseem Khan.
The HC directives restricting the committee from hearing matrimonial disputes came on a PIL filed in 2009 by
Mohammad Zahir Khan Koti, petitioner Mohammad Waseem Khan's counsel Mohammad Adil Usmani told PTI on Tuesday.
The HC directed the committee's secretary SM Salman and Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi to appear before it on Wednesday in
the contempt case to explain why they continued to hear matrimonial disputes, including issues related to divorce and
maintenance, Usmani said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh High Court
- Bhopal
- SM Salman
- Sanjay Yadav