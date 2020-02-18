Matrimonial disputes: 2 masjid officials asked to appear in MP

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed two functionaries of the Darul Qaza Masajid

Committee in Bhopal to appear before it on Wednesday to explain why they continue to hear matrimonial disputes despite

the court's order against the practice. A division bench of Justices Sanjay Yadav and Atul

Sreedharan was on Monday hearing a contempt petition filed by Bhopal-based social activist Mohammad Waseem Khan.

The HC directives restricting the committee from hearing matrimonial disputes came on a PIL filed in 2009 by

Mohammad Zahir Khan Koti, petitioner Mohammad Waseem Khan's counsel Mohammad Adil Usmani told PTI on Tuesday.

The HC directed the committee's secretary SM Salman and Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi to appear before it on Wednesday in

the contempt case to explain why they continued to hear matrimonial disputes, including issues related to divorce and

maintenance, Usmani said.

