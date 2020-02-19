Left Menu
Centre's nod to 2nd phase of Swachh Bharat Mission

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the second phase of Swachchh Bharat Mission (Grameen) on Wednesday.

Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. This programme will focus on Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF Plus), which includes ODF sustainability and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM).

Under the programme, provision for an incentive of Rs.12,000 for construction of Individual Household Toilet to the newly emerging eligible households as per the existing norms will continue. Funding norms for Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) have been rationalized and changed to per capita basis in place of no. of households. Additionally, financial assistance to the Gram Panchayats for construction of Community Managed Sanitary Complex at village level has been increased from Rs.2 lakh to Rs.3 lakh per CMSC.

The Cabinet has also approved the elevation of Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG) in Gujarat as Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics, he said. (ANI)

