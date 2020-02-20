Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Turkey raises stir as philanthropist re-arrested after acquittal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 02:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 02:14 IST
UPDATE 3-Turkey raises stir as philanthropist re-arrested after acquittal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's judiciary drew international criticism on Wednesday after a prominent businessman was re-arrested over charges related to a failed 2016 military coup, hours after being acquitted over his alleged role in landmark protests in 2013.

Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman, and philanthropist, was among nine people acquitted on Tuesday of charges related to the Gezi Park protests seven years ago which threatened the grip on power of then-premier, now President Tayyip Erdogan. Their acquittal was a surprise for many observers of a case that had caused alarm among Western allies, opposition lawmakers and rights groups and which had been seen as a test of Turkey's justice system under Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian rule.

Kavala's re-arrest at the request of prosecutors was in connection with an event three years later: according to a document seen by Reuters, he is accused of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order in the 2016 coup attempt. The Gezi Park unrest was one of the most serious challenges faced by Erdogan since his AK Party (AKP) came to power in 2002. On Wednesday, Erdogan described the protests as one of a series of attacks that he said culminated in the coup bid.

"The Gezi events were a heinous attack targeting the people and state, just like military coups," he told AKP lawmakers. "Yesterday they set out to acquit (Kavala) with a manoeuvre," Erdogan added, and later told reporters the new arrest order must be respected.

The European Parliament rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, criticized the move. "No way to believe in any improvement in Turkey if the prosecutor is undermining any step ahead. Back again in dark period," he said in a tweet. Kerem Altiparmak, a lawyer and deputy head of Turkey's Human Rights Association, said similar actions by the judiciary had prevented several others, including Kurdish opposition figure Selahattin Demirtas - who has been in jail for more than three years on terrorism-related charges - from being released.

Altiparmak pointed to coordination between different courts, judges and prosecutors who "on paper have nothing to do with each other" but whose actions keep defendants in jail. "This naturally makes you think that this is very organized," he said, noting that judges and prosecutors were effectively appointed by Erdogan's party.

State-owned Anadolu news agency reported later on Wednesday that the Board of Judges and Prosecutors had begun an inquiry against the judges who ruled for acquittals in the Gezi trial. In the Gezi case, Kavala was accused of trying to overthrow the government by organizing the protests, during which hundreds of thousands marched across Turkey against Erdogan's plans to redevelop a major park in Istanbul, which has few green spaces.

Kavala denied the accusations. COURT ORDERS PRE-TRIAL DETENTION OF KAVALA

Late on Tuesday, police detained Kavala immediately after his release from a sprawling prison in Silivri, west of Istanbul, and took him to police headquarters after routine health checks, a police spokeswoman said. Late on Wednesday, he was placed in pre-trial detention by order of an Istanbul court, a police spokeswoman said and was expected to head back to prison. Kavala spent more than two years in jail over the Gezi case.

Elaborating on its decision, the court said Kavala had been in contact with one of the organizers of the coup attempt and added that they had met with people with links to the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Kavala is cited by the court as stating that assertions he supported the coup attempt are "baseless."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the new accusations against Kavala were "not justifiable in any respect." In its December ruling, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said evidence was insufficient to justify the accusation that Kavala had been involved in the abortive 2016 coup.

Ankara says the coup attempt was carried out by supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied any involvement. Since the putsch, authorities have carried out a sustained security crackdown, jailing about 80,000 people and dismissing 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others and closing some 180 media organizations.

The purges escalated again this week with another 700 people detained on allegations of links to Gulen. Ankara defends the clampdown as necessitated by the scale of the threat faced by Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Devils, Sharks meet as trade talks swirl

Teams that look a lot different than they did a week ago -- and could look different again a week from now -- will meet Thursday night when the New Jersey Devils host the San Jose Sharks in a battle of rebuilding teams in Newark, N.J. Both ...

Bucks look to continue dominance of Pistons

The team with the leagues best record returns from the All-Star break to face an opponent it has consistently dominated. Milwaukee visits Detroit on Thursday in its drive to clinch home court advantage throughout the postseason. The Bucks h...

Rapper cites Meghan at UK music awards, wins album of year

Soulful London rapper Dave brought a political edge to the UK music industrys Brit Awards, giving a performance alleging racism in Britains government and in media coverage of the royal family before he won the coveted album of the year pri...

Canada to evacuate citizens from virus-hit cruise ship Thursday

The Canadian government will begin evacuating its citizens from a virus-hit cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday evening, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday. The aircraft the government has ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020