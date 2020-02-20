Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC notice to rice mill owners in Bihar over default in payments

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:53 IST
SC notice to rice mill owners in Bihar over default in payments

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from rice mill owners in Bihar who have defaulted in payment of more than Rs 450 crore to the state exchequer. A bench of Justice U U Lalit and Justice Vineet Saran issued notices to 567 accused mill owners who had entered into agreement with the Bihar State Food and Civil Supply Corporation in the year 2011-12 to receive paddy from it.

The apex court also said that the notice shall be published in three widely circulated newspapers in Bihar which shall include one English and two vernacular newspapers. Additional Standing Counsel for Bihar, advocate Keshav Mohan, submitted before the apex court that if the accused mill owners do not furnish bank guarantee of the defalcated amount which is more than Rs 450 crore, there shall be a huge loss to the public exchequer.

He submitted that unlike the provisions in 2012-13 and 2013-14, there is no stipulation in the agreement pertaining to year 2011-12 for furnishing bank guarantee to secure the interest of the state. The matter will now come up for further consideration on April 27.

According to the agreement, the mill owners had to return custom milled rice to the State Food and Civil Supply Corporation at the end of every milling season but majority of the millers did not do so and went for sale in open market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein began their third day of deliberations in criminal court in Manhattan on Thursday. The seven men and five women began their discussions Tuesday. ...

IED blast partially damages coke kiln in Meghalaya

Proscribed outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council HNLC on Thursday triggered anIED blast at a coke kiln in Meghalayas West Khasi Hills district partially damaging the facility, police said.However, no casualties were reported in the...

Turkey says Syrian govt air strikes kill two Turkish soldiers near Idlib

Turkey said on Thursday that two Turkish soldiers were killed and another five were wounded in Syrian government air strikes near the northwestern region of Idlib on Thursday, adding that more than 50 Syrian forces had been killed in retali...

HTC VIVE Unveils Complete VIVE Cosmos Series

&#160;HTC VIVE is Changing the Face of VR with its most versatile virtual reality VR product line-up ever. Today, HTC introduced the complete VIVE Cosmos Series with three new products and three new modular faceplates that expand the functi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020