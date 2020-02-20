Mamata writes to PM Modi over reduction of central funds to Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reduction of central funds to the state. "I write to you with deep concern regarding the steady reduction of central funds to our state and also the inordinate delay in the release of funds due to us, from the central government," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also complained of irregular release of GST compensation to the state. Banerjee accused the Centre of denying West Bengal Rs 11,212 crore for the financial year 2019-20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.