Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand: BBC

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word "royal" in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada, according to the BBC. As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively.

Weinstein jury suggests hung on predatory sexual assault counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein asked the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. Conviction on those counts could put the former movie producer behind bars for life.

Tell Prince Andrew to call FBI says a message on U.S-style bus near the palace

A yellow, U.S.-style school bus displaying Prince Andrew's face and asking him to call the FBI drove past Buckingham Palace on Friday, in a move designed to press him to help authorities investigating U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Queen Elizabeth's second son stopped carrying out royal duties last year after giving rambling and contradictory answers in an interview about his friendship with the financier Epstein, who was found dead in prison while awaiting charges of trafficking minors.

Japanese emperor, on birthday, expresses coronavirus concern, looks forward to Olympics

Japanese Emperor Naruhito said on Sunday that he was looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics in summer but that he was concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed three in Japan and is slowly spreading across the country. Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, ascended the throne last May after his father Akihito became the first Japanese emperor in two centuries to abdicate. The new emperor and his wife Empress Masako, 56, a former diplomat, have put a more relaxed face on one of the world's oldest monarchies.

Allegations against Weinstein changed everything, says 'Salinger' star Sigourney Weaver

The cascade of allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, currently being tried on charges of rape and sexual assault, has "changed everything" for women in the film world, actress Sigourney Weaver said on Friday. The "Aliens" star is one of two lead actresses in "My Salinger Year", the story of an aspiring young writer mentored by Weaver's experienced literary agent, which premiered out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday.

