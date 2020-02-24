Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long live our friendship: PM Modi hails India-US bilateral partnership alongside Trump at Motera

'Long live our friendship,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the bilateral partnership between India and the United States, adding that US President Donald Trump's two-day visit at the beginning of a decade is 'a very big opportunity.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:46 IST
Long live our friendship: PM Modi hails India-US bilateral partnership alongside Trump at Motera
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

'Long live our friendship,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the bilateral partnership between India and the United States, adding that US President Donald Trump's two-day visit at the beginning of a decade is 'a very big opportunity.' Sharing the stage with Trump at the 'Namaste Trump' event here, the Prime Minister said, "America is India's largest trading partner. Our bilateral partnership will deepen, our strategic relationship will enhance. Long live our friendship."

"And therefore, I believe that President Trump coming to India at the beginning of this decade is a very big opportunity," he added. The Prime Minister said that today, 130 crore Indians are jointly building New India. "Our youthful strength is full of aspirations. Setting big goals, achieving them is becoming the hallmark of New India today," he said.

"In the 21st century, new alignments, new competition, new challenges, and new opportunities are laying the foundation for change. The relationship and cooperation of India and America will have an important role in setting the direction of the 21st-century world," he stressed further. He said that India, today, does not only have the largest cricket stadium in the world, the country is also running the world's largest health assurance scheme.

India is not only maintaining the world record of sending the largest number of satellites simultaneously, instead, it is also creating the world record by doing the fastest financial inclusion. Today, the country with which Indian armies are practicing the most war - that is America, the Prime Minister noted. "We can make an effective contribution not only in the Indo-Pacific Region, but in the peace, progress and security of the whole world," he noted.

The bonhomie between the two world leaders was displayed once again when Modi hugged Trump at the stadium. The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium. Prior to this, Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The dignitaries also had a look at the three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi depicting moral gestures -- see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil -- at the ashram. Trump, who arrived here a short while ago, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport with a hug.

In the evening, the US President will depart for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, before sunset with his wife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Halonix reports Compound Annual Growth Rate of 22 percent over two and half times Industry Average

New Delhi India, Feb 24 ANINewsVoir Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd Halonix, Indias fastest growing residential and institutional lighting company, has reported a 22 of Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR markedly higher than the industry growth ...

Night guard killed while trying to thwart burglary attempt

A night guard was allegedly killed by burglars early on Monday while he was trying tothwart their attempt to loot a jewellery store in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district.One person has been arrested so far in connection with the incide...

UPDATE 2-Lesotho PM in court on suspicion of murdering wife, requests immunity

Lesothos high court will decide if Prime Minister Thomas Thabane can claim immunity from a charge that he murdered his wife prior to marrying his present spouse in a case that has gripped this tiny southern African country.Thabane, 80, appe...

UPDATE 1-South Korea seeks 'speedy resumption' of U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks

South Koreas foreign minister called on Monday for a quick resumption of stalled U.S.-North Korean nuclear talks, adding that her government stood ready to engage with Pyongyang to facilitate dialogue.Kang Kyung-wha, addressing the U.N.-spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020