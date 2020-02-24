UK PM Johnson has full confidence in his interior minister - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in his interior minister, Priti Patel, and she has a "strong" working relationship with the main domestic intelligence agency MI5, a spokesman for Johnson said on Monday.

"The PM has full confidence in the Home Secretary (interior minister) and the vital work she is doing," the spokesman told reporters when asked whether Johnson was concerned about reports of bullying in her department and of MI5 not cooperating with her.

