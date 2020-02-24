The Trumps admire, pose at iconic Taj Mahal

With a picturesque backdrop of the setting sun, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump witnessed the grandeur of the Taj Mahal during the Agra leg of their ongoing maiden official visit to India. Trump was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who also act as senior advisors to the President, as well as a galaxy of top US officials.

Assisted by a guide, the couple took a stroll, hand in hand, at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana's bench. At the same time, Ivanka and her husband, accompanied by the high-level US delegation, were seen posing for pictures at the 17th-century monument built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. "The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!" Trump wrote in the visitor's book.

In spite of the long and tiring day participating in a range of engagements, from the roadshow to addressing a mammoth crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President was seen taking immense interest during the visit to the Taj, noticing minute details, inquiring of them with the guide accompanying the First couple. The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th Century as a mausoleum for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The structure with white marble domes and minarets became a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983. Regarded as the monument to love, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors every year.

More than 40 foreign dignitaries have visited the Taj Mahal so far, including Princess Diana, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife as well as others. Upon his arrival at the Agra airport, the Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several folk artists also performed at the airport to welcome the Trumps.

Students lined up the streets of Agra carrying Indian and American flags while the Trumps were on their way to the Taj Mahal. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the city in view of the high-profile visit. Apart from the local police, elaborate security arrangements have been made.

As many as 10 paramilitary companies and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed as part of the security preparations for Trumps' visit. More than 300 policemen in civil clothes, along with 200 constables are working as watchers where performances by artists have been scheduled for today.

Areas in and around the Taj Mahal have been cleaned, with the deployment of extra sanitation workers. Prime Minister Modi, who shared the dais with the visiting dignitary during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, has not accompanied the American leader and his family to the historic Taj Mahal.

On his maiden visit to India as the sitting President, Trump arrived in Ahmedabad at around noon on Monday. Trump will now depart for Delhi. On Tuesday morning, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.