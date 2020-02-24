UK's top judge witnesses Supreme Court proceedings

The President of the United Kingdom's Supreme Court, Lord Robert John Reed, witnessed the proceedings of the Supreme Court on Monday. Justice Reed, who has come to India to take part in a two-day international judges' conference on "Judiciary and the Changing World", sat for around 15 minutes in a packed courtroom, along with Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde.

Minutes before the bench assembled, a court official announced that Lord Reed of the UK's Supreme Court would share the dais with the CJI and two other judges and the mentioning of matters for urgent hearing would be taken up at the end of the court proceedings. Attorney General K K Venugopal greeted the head of the judiciary of the UK in the courtroom.

The bench then took up an arbitration matter, which was argued by former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who also greeted Justice Reed. After taking up a few matters, the bench rose to re-assemble after five minutes, sans Justice Reed, to deal with other listed cases.

Justice Reed, a Scottish judge, was appointed as the president of the UK's Supreme Court on January 11.

