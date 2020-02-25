Left Menu
HC to hear on Wednesday plea for FIR, arrest of persons involved in north-east Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said it would hear on Wednesday a plea seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence in north-east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani for an urgent hearing on Tuesday itself.

The court said however that it would be heard on Wednesday. The petition filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander and activist Farah Naqvi sought setting up of an SIT to inquire into the incident and compensation for those killed and injured in the violence.

Advocate Sneha Mukherjee, while mentioning the plea, said they are seeking that action be taken against certain individuals who are inciting people and making hate speeches due to which violence has erupted in various areas of north-east Delhi. It has also sought directions to the Centre for deployment of the Army to maintain law and order in the national capital and areas where the "communal attack on people are most ferocious".

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the CAA in north-east Delhi's Jafrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. Violence has also been reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the city.

Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the nine people who have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law. The petition, filed through advocates Fazal Abdali and Nabila Hasan, said that on February 22, around 500 people reached the Jafrabad Metro Station where women were holding peaceful protests against the CAA.

On February 23, BJP leader Kapil Mishra held a rally in support of CAA near Maujpur Metro Station which is situated at a distance of 1.4 kms from Jafrabad Police Station and allegedly made "inflammatory, provocative and inciteful statements" and also posted a tweet on social media in this regard, it alleged. The petition sought direction to the authorities to register an FIR against Mishra, Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma and others who are allegedly "engaged in criminal activities, including rioting and inciting hatred among classes under the IPC and the Damage of Public Property Act.

It has sought direction to the authorities to declare on their website the full list with names of persons that were detained by the police and paramilitary forces. It sought to provide detained persons access to their family members and to legal counsel and also to preserve the evidence and CCTV footage of all cameras in and around the protest sites.

The plea said the authorities be directed to ensure the safety and protection of all the protest sites, especially women and children.

