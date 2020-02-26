Turkey will drive Syrian forces back from Idlib posts this week - Erdogan
Turkey plans to push Syrian government forces away from its military observation posts in northwest Syria's Idlib region by end-February, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, despite advances by the Russian-backed government forces.
In a speech to AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan said he hoped the issue of using air space in northwest Syria's Idlib will be resolved soon. Russia controls the air space and has been bombing Turkey-backed rebels on a daily basis in support of an offensive by the Syrian government forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
