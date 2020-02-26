PM Modi, Home Minister, NSA are monitoring situation in Delhi: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are monitoring the situation in the city after the violence-hit its north-east areas. "Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the National Security Advisor have taken the cognizance and are monitoring the situation," Javadekar said while responding to a question about the violence during a media briefing.

As many as 22 people have died and around 190 injured so far in the violence after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups erupted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and added that calm and normalcy should be restored at the earliest.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (ANI)

