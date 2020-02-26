Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, Home Minister, NSA are monitoring situation in Delhi: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are monitoring the situation in the city after the violence-hit its north-east areas.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:24 IST
PM Modi, Home Minister, NSA are monitoring situation in Delhi: Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are monitoring the situation in the city after the violence-hit its north-east areas. "Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the National Security Advisor have taken the cognizance and are monitoring the situation," Javadekar said while responding to a question about the violence during a media briefing.

As many as 22 people have died and around 190 injured so far in the violence after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups erupted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and added that calm and normalcy should be restored at the earliest.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Greece confirms first coronavirus case

Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday.The patient was a 38-year-old Greek woman who had travelled from an area of northern Italy, said Sotiris Tsiodras, a representative of the Ministry of He...

Analyttica TreasureHunt®(ATH) Precision by Analyttica Datalab to be Awarded at the 10th Annual Aegis Graham Bell Awards

ATH Precision bags a spot in top 3 finalists under Innovation in Artificial Intelligence BENGALURU, Feb. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Aegis Graham Bell Awards marking its 10th year, recently announced its finalists for their contribution towards...

Trump and First Lady Melania relishes Bukhara's naan and sikandari raan

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania enjoyed naan and sikandari raan from the famed Bukhara restaurant of ITC Maurya, where the couple stayed during their visit to Delhi, sources said. Trumps daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law J...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Asia reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, as the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic, and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to more countries.MALAYSIA-POLITICS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020