Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU's Barnier rules out Canada-type trade deal for Brexit Britain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:14 IST
UPDATE 1-EU's Barnier rules out Canada-type trade deal for Brexit Britain
Image Credit: Flickr

The United Kingdom cannot have a trade deal akin to the one Canada enjoys with the European Union, the bloc's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday as the two sides gear up for fraught talks on a new relationship after Britain's departure.

The new round of EU-UK talks start on Monday, and Barnier said Britain had to accept so-called level-playing field guarantees of fair competition to gain "super preferential access" to the EU market of 450 million people. "The UK says that it wants Canada. But the problem with that is that the UK is not Canada," Barnier told an event at the European Parliament.

This is because of Britain's proximity to the EU and the much larger trade volumes it has with the EU than with Canada, he said. "We are ready to offer the UK super preferential access to our own markets," he said, adding it would be "unprecedented" for any foreign country.

"Is this really something we can do without firm guarantees that the UK will respect the level playing field and avoid unfair competitive advantages? The answer, I'm afraid, is simple: we cannot." Barnier said the EU would never risk unraveling the single market and that modern trade deals were also about labor, environmental, competition and other sustainability standards.

He warned Britain not to disregard agreements already sealed between the two sides as part of their divorce proceedings on the level playing field, the Irish border and future cooperation on foreign policy and defense. Britain left the EU last month after nearly five decades and Barnier stressed there would be tangible change from 2021 when the current status-quo transition ends.

"From January 1, 2021 there will be checks on all UK goods entering the single market," he said, adding that France and the Netherlands across the English Channel from Britain have each hired an extra 700 customs officials and Belgium added 400.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...

Ohio State RB Dobbins considering 40 with ankle, hamstring problems

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is considering running the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday despite multiple injuries. Dobbins isnt fully recovered from an ankle injury and also has been fighting a hamstring ...

Russian delegation on India visit to boost economic ties

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businesses to deepen the bilateral economic partnership. Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020