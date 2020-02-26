Delhi violence: 18 FIRs lodged, 106 people arrested, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, Delhi Police spokesman MS Randhawa said on Wednesday. "Till now Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents in northeast Delhi. Miscreants are being identified. We have CCTV footage and strong evidence. No untoward incident took place today," said Randhawa while addressing a press conference.

"We have deployed sufficient force today including additional companies of paramilitary forces. Senior officers were also monitoring closely. Senior officers were themselves monitoring PCR calls in different areas," he added. Randhawa added that drones were also used for surveillance. The rooftops from where people had pelted stones were also scanned through drones today.

"Public can call on 011-22829334 and 011-22829335 for any help or information. I would like to appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumours. The situation is under control today," said Randhawa. At least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in the northeast Delhi. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson.

People have blamed the Delhi Police for inaction while the violence was raging. (ANI)

