UK wants to agree commitment with EU not to weaken standards -mandate

Britain wants its trade agreement with the European Union to include commitments not to weaken protections on labour laws and standards, according to its negotiating mandate published on Thursday. The government has been clear it does not want to be bound by the bloc's rules on the so-called level playing field, which would oblige Britain to follow its rules and regulations in future in exchange.

"The agreement should include reciprocal commitments not to weaken or reduce the level of protection afforded by labour laws and standards in order to encourage trade and investment," the document said. "The agreement should recognise the right of each party to set its labour priorities and adopt or modify its labour laws."

Britain also said it should not be required to follow EU standards and the agreement with the EU should not constrain its tax sovereignty in any way.

