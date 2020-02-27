Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Fed policymakers on why diversity matters and how to get there

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:31 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Fed policymakers on why diversity matters and how to get there

Several U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers told Reuters why increasing diversity within the U.S. central bank system matters. Here are some highlights: FEDERAL RESERVE GOVERNOR LAEL BRAINARD:

"The research now is very compelling that homogenous groups are more prone to groupthink that leads to lower quality discourse and lower quality decisions. "One of the strong findings in the research is that in order to have the best possible decision making, we need a diverse group of leaders. In order to have a diverse group or leaders, we need to bring people up as they progress in their careers and have that same kind of diversity."

"What I think we are still seeing too much of is a reluctance to take a chance on a woman or a minority, particularly when the people making that selection themselves are not very diverse and perhaps might be a little uncomfortable and have a little lack of ability to see how someone who’s quite different from who they are - who perhaps came up a different route - could succeed in that position. "So I think the problem that we still have today is providing enough opportunities for women and minorities to be in leadership positions and then supporting them."

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT RAPHAEL BOSTIC: "By having this diversity of view points in the room, I think it challenges ideas differently and more rigorously. I think it makes deliberation more robust... my work has been much crisper, more precise and less speculative because of the presence of diversity."

"Our board members have been great ambassadors to us in attracting other board members... We do a lot of tracking: we keep a list of potentials from the full district; we track on business sector; we track on size of the business; we track on geography, urban, rural, and then we track on these dimensions of diversity. It is all about the intentionality. We want to make sure that we are hitting on all cylinders on all dimensions." CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS:

"During the last 12 years that I've been president, understanding that maximum employment is probably a lower unemployment rate than we thought 12 years ago, and than we thought three to four years ago ... just having more discussion and understanding the benefits are really substantial ...I really do appreciate the contributions that all of my board members have made." CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT LORETTA MESTER:

"I think it's very important as an institution that we have the public represented in-house on our boards as part of how we go about doing our business. I do think we make better decisions because of that, and I think it's just part of our responsibility of being an institution like the Federal Reserve. "You're a central bank. You should be representing the public."

"As a leader, you have to champion this because all through the organization they kind of get, 'Okay, this is important.' And you've got to be willing to push back. "So when we get a slate of candidates for an open position on the board of directors, if I don't see diversity in who they're considering, I push back and I say, 'No, you go out and do a better job here and then come back to me.' You've got to be willing to do that even if it postpones a decision, so it does take effort."

DALLAS FED PRESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN: "We deliberately worked to find a female bank CEO and a Hispanic bank CEO."

"In order to do that, you have to be very intentional because the predominant profile of bank CEOs is white male, certainly that is true in our district... First thing you do is you identify people who could be potential candidates, second thing you do is get to know them." "We need, particularly, input and advice on underrepresented groups on some of the big, burning issues that we are facing ... early childhood education, literacy, better skills training, better educational attainment... why are some groups less represented in the workforce and have lower participation rates and higher unemployment rates than other groups? We spend an enormous amount of time...trying to figure out how to move the needle on that."

MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NEEL KASHKARI: "I've been somewhat of an outlier on monetary policy. And I test my views intensely with my research staff. And my research staff has diversity there. The fact that I can test my views with diverse economists in terms of their perspective really gives me comfort that I've thoroughly thought through the ideas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Innoviti Unveils its New 'Exclusive' Range of Android POS Terminals Equipped With its New 'Unbutton' User Interface

Brings Gesture, Audio and Regional Language support to payment checkout for creating a superior customer checkout experience BENGALURU, Feb. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Leading payment solutions provider, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced t...

China reports rise in new coronavirus cases, warns of risk of rebound

China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a cluster of new cases in Beijing raising concerns about the management of employees returni...

No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared: Arvind Kejriwal

No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared Arvind Kejriwal on AAP councilor Tahir Hussain P...

Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting to start Karaikal-Jaffna ferry service

Minister of State for Shipping IC is on a visit to Tamilnadu and Puducherry. Shri Mandaviya called on Lt.Governor of Puducherry Dr.Kiran Bedi.After the courtesy call, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a consultative meeting with the Minister o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020