World News Roundup: Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM; World scrambles to curb fast-spreading coronavirus and more

Greek islanders strike over new migrant camps, the government says no alternative

Greek island residents went on strike for a second day on Thursday, stepping up protests against government plans for new migrant camps on five islands after violent clashes with police. Greece's eastern Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the European Union for more than one million people fleeing war in 2015-2016. Despite a sharp drop in arrivals since then, five islands are still struggling with overcrowded migrant centers.

Shelling stops flights at Tripoli's Mitiga airport - statement

Shelling on Thursday morning forced a suspension of flights at Mitiga, the only functioning airport in Libya's capital Tripoli, airport authorities said in a statement on Facebook. The airport has come under fire repeatedly during attempts by eastern Libyan forces under Khalifa Haftar to take the capital, where the internationally recognized government is based.

Japanese woman confirmed as coronavirus case for 2nd time, weeks after initial recovery

A woman working as a tour-bus guide in Japan tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, Osaka's prefectural government said on Wednesday, the first person in the country to do so amid growing concerns about the spread of the infection. The second positive test comes as the number of confirmed cases in Japan rose to 186 by Thursday from around 170 the day before. Tokyo has urged big gatherings and sports events are scrapped or curtailed for two weeks to contain the virus while pledging the 2020 Olympic Games will still go ahead in the city.

Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM: Mahathir

Malaysia's interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said the king has decided to call on parliament to decide who has enough support to become the next prime minister. But if no one is able to prove a majority, then there will be snap elections, he said.

Death toll rises to 32 in religious violence in India's capital

At least 32 people have been killed in the deadliest violence to engulf India's capital New Delhi in decades as the heavy deployment of security forces brought an uneasy calm on Thursday, a police official said. The violence began over a disputed new citizenship law on Monday but led to clashes between Muslims and Hindus in which hundreds were injured. Many suffered gunshot wounds, while arson, looting, and stone-throwing has also taken place.

Turkish-backed rebels say they regain pivotal Syrian town Saraqeb

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military said on Thursday they had recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb in what would be the first major reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains. Three weeks ago, the armed opposition lost the northwestern town at the junction of two main highways, following advances by the Syrian army in its push to retake the last large, rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war.

World scrambles to curb fast-spreading coronavirus

The coronavirus' rapid spread in Iran, Italy, South Korea and elsewhere left alarmed governments and people across the globe rushing on Thursday to implement emergency measures. For the first time, new infections around the world in the past 24 hours surpassed those in mainland China, where the flu-like disease emerged two months ago but is on the decline after an aggressive containment campaign.

Iraq parliament delays vote on a new government over lack of quorum: state media

Iraq's parliament on Thursday adjourned a session to approve a new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designated Mohammed Allawi, state television reported. It said the parliament had failed to convene a quorum as many lawmakers unhappy with Allawi's ministerial nominees boycotted the session.

Judge rejects Britain's Heathrow Airport expansion plan

The expansion of Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful by an appeal court judge on Thursday, a major setback for the $18 billion projects that could prompt the British government to pull its support for a third runway. The new runway was approved by the government in 2018, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously opposed expanding Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport.

Barnier says EU will stick to Brexit political declaration

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday noted Britain's negotiating mandate published earlier but, making clear sharp divergences ahead of talks starting next week, said the bloc would stick to the political declaration agreed last year. "We take note of the UK's mandate published today and will discuss our respective positions on Monday," Barnier said in a tweet.

