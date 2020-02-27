Left Menu
Development News Edition

As coronavirus takes hold, Greece worries about migrant camps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:59 IST
As coronavirus takes hold, Greece worries about migrant camps

Greece will tighten border controls to prevent the spread of coronavirus, focussing on island routes used by migrants to enter the country, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

His comments came as Greece reported two new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total of confirmed cases to three - two in the northern city of Thessaloniki and one in Athens. The Athens case involved a Piraeus Bank employee who had travelled to Italy, a bank official said. The bank asked all staff who worked on the same floor as the infected employee to work from home for the next 14 days.

Greece is a gateway for refugees and asylum seekers fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond, with more than one million having passed through the country in 2015 and 2016. Thousands of migrants are stuck in overcrowded refugee camps in conditions aid organisations say are appalling and which the government itself has described as a "ticking health bomb".

"Our islands are already overburdened with public health issues and they must be doubly protected," Mitsotakis, whose administration has taken a tough stance on migration, told a cabinet meeting. Mitsotakis said he had invoked a European Union directive allowing member states to elevate border security if public health was at risk.

"Putting it simply, we will do whatever it takes to prevent the appearance of the virus - particularly there," he said, referring to the islands. The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR says there are more than 40,000 refugees and asylum seekers on Greek islands. Many have waited for months for their applications to be processed.

Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a looming pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of new infections outside China for the first time outpaced new cases in the country where the outbreak began. After a decade-long debt crisis, concern is growing over the potential impact of the virus on Greece's economy, which relies heavily on tourism.

Bookings have been affected but not to a great extent, government officials said, calling for calm. An official at the Bank of Greece told Reuters the central bank was so far sticking to its projections for an economic expansion of 2.4% to 2.5% this year. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, Angeliki Koutantou, George Georgiopoulos, Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM

Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday that Parliament will pick a new prime minister next week following the collapse of the ruling alliance, and that snap elections will be called if the vote ends in an impasse But his fo...

GRAPHIC-China's top container ports unclog backlog as virus curbs ease

Chinas top container ports are loosening the backlog of cargoes on their docks as workers return to their jobs after coronavirus travel curbs that kept them away and jammed up global supply chains have been eased. The flu-like epidemic, whi...

Survived on bread, Maggi, say northeast Delhi residents as shops down shutters

Residents of northeast Delhi felt hardship to run daily errands as they reported running out of food, milk, medicines and other essential items. With medical shops, grocery stores and other establishments selling essential items downing s...

Buttigieg launches big Super Tuesday ad buy

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is launching a multi-million dollar television and digital advertising campaign in 12 of the 14 states holding primary elections on Tuesday, March 3 The announcement comes on the heels of a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020