JK: Former revenue official sent to 2 years in jail in corruption case

A court in Kashmir has sentenced a former revenue official to two years in jail in a corruption case Special anti-corruption Judge Naseer Ahmed Dar convicted Ghulam Mohammad Kumar of Behrampora Bandipora, then patwari halqa of Sagipora Sopore, in a corruption case registered against him in October 2006 and sentenced him to two years simple imprisonment.

The court also awarded him a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment of the fine, the accused shall undergo further imprisonment of two months, the court said The case is of a written complaint filed by one Khurshid Ahmad, a resident of Sagipora, alleging that he had purchased a piece of land and obtained an agreement to sell it, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesman said.

Ahmad had further alleged that he approached the accused for making necessary entries in the revenue record who demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe to make the necessary entries, he said. An amount of Rs 2,500 as bribe was settled to be paid, the spokesman said Immediately after the registration of the case, the investigation was taken up and a trap team was constituted, he said, adding Kumar was caught accepting the bribe, the spokesman said.

The accused was arrested on the spot, he said.

