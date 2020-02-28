Left Menu
Development News Edition

Far-right parties in Italy's neighbours call for border checks over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 01:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:58 IST
Far-right parties in Italy's neighbours call for border checks over coronavirus

Far-right parties in countries bordering Italy have seized on Europe's biggest coronavirus outbreak to call for checks at the Italian frontier, despite medical experts saying that would do little to stop the disease spreading. Italian authorities said on Thursday three more people had died, bringing the toll there to 17, with 650 cases confirmed. As public fears have grown with the number of cases in their countries, so too has the outcry from anti-immigration parties in France, Italy and Switzerland.

"In the space of 24 hours, at least 10 countries that were coronavirus-free have registered a case, and one that is the result of someone travelling from Italy. This isn't about being hostile toward Italians, it's just a fact," French far-right leader Marine Le Pen told reporters on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. "I am asking for control of our borders. It feels like I am asking for the moon whereas in fact running checks at your borders should be the first act of common sense," she told BFM TV on Monday.

Far-right parties like Le Pen's National Rally and Austria's Freedom Party frequently associate immigrants with illness and crime while railing against European institutions like the Schengen open-border area their countries are part of. "Cross-border traffic should be reduced to a minimum. Everything must be done to stop the disease spreading further in Austria," Freedom Party deputy leader Herbert Kickl said on Tuesday, when Austria's first cases were detected -- an Italian couple who recently arrived from Lombardy.

Austria, wedged between Germany and Italy, is a vital corridor between those two countries. More than half the freight that crosses the Alps goes through it. "How long have you known that the coronavirus was on the march towards Europe and therefore also Austria?" Kickl asked the government in parliament on Thursday, criticising its response to the outbreak and using language reminiscent of Europe's migration crisis.

After a meeting in Rome on Tuesday with his counterparts from Italy and neighbouring countries, Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober of the Greens dismissed such calls. "We asked the health experts, the virology experts, of the European Union ... of the World Health Organization and the experts of the countries present, and their unanimous answer was 'That makes no sense, doesn't help us'," he told broadcaster ORF.

The far-right Swiss People's Party also called for "strict border control immediately". "Those entering the country must be given rapid tests and sick people should be denied entry," it said in a statement on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators unveil bill to support renewable and nuclear power, efficiency

The top two senators on the U.S. Senate energy committee unveiled a bipartisan energy legislation package on Thursday that would support renewable energy, efficiency measures and nuclear power, and aides said it should move quickly to a vot...

IMF mission to visit Argentina next week to continue debt talks -IMF spokesman

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Buenos Aires next week for talks with economy ministry officials about Argentinas economic program and debt strategy, an IMF spokesman confirmed on Thursday. Argentine officia...

Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday. United co...

Motor racing-Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula Ones pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble.Vettel set a time of one minute 16.841 seconds at the Circu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020