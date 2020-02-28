NATO says to meet under Article 4 to discuss Syria at Turkey's request
NATO ambassadors will meet on Friday to hold consultations about developments in Syria under Article 4 of the alliance's treaty at Turkey's request, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a Syrian air strike in the Idlib region.
"Today, the #NATO Council meets at Turkey’s request to consult under Article 4 of NATO’s founding Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter. Under Article 4, an ally can request consultations if they believed their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had spoken to Stoltenberg by phone late on Thursday.
