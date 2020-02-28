Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Nitish Kumar demands special status for Bihar in Eastern Zonal Council meeting

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded special status for Bihar in the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:18 IST
CM Nitish Kumar demands special status for Bihar in Eastern Zonal Council meeting
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded special status for Bihar in the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar. During the meeting, Kumar requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

Along with Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were also present in the meeting chaired by Shah. The last meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council was held in Kolkata on October 1, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya Airways gets Sh5 billion loan for restructuring process

Kenya Airways has received Sh5 billion from the national government that would be used for the restructuring process, according to a news report by CapitalFM.Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph confirmed in a letter that Sh5 billion has b...

JK admin wants to undermine JK Bank's autonomy: PDP on scrapping of recruitment process

Expressing concern over scrapping of the recruitment process for 1,450 posts in Jammu and Kashmir Bank, The PDP on Friday targeted the administration for a scandalous bureaucratic infiltration into the the financial institution to undermini...

Passenger tweets '5 bombs in Dibrugarh Rajdhani', train stopped at Dadri

The Railways has halted Fridays New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Dadri near here and pressed security agencies into action after a passenger claimed there were 5 bombs in the train, officials saidI want to inform that there are 5 bom...

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

Frankfurt am Main, Feb 28 AFP An important chapter in Volkswagens years-long dieselgate emissions cheating saga appeared headed for a close Friday, as the German car giant agreed a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups VW and Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020