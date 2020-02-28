CM Nitish Kumar demands special status for Bihar in Eastern Zonal Council meeting
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded special status for Bihar in the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded special status for Bihar in the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar. During the meeting, Kumar requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.
Along with Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were also present in the meeting chaired by Shah. The last meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council was held in Kolkata on October 1, 2018. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
