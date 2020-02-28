PM Modi to visit UP, attend programmes on social empowerment, infrastructure, agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend several programmes in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday that would focus on social empowerment, infrastructure and farmers welfare. "I am eagerly looking forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. There will be programmes in Prayagraj and Chitrakoot which would focus on empowerment of Divyangjan, infrastructure, farmer welfare and more," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further informed that the programme for social empowerment of differently-abled citizens and senior citizens will be one of the biggest programmes in this regard. "Tomorrow's Samajik Adhikarta Shivir at Prayagraj will be among the biggest such camps for senior citizens, Divyang sisters & brothers. Assistive Aids and Devices would be distributed. It is a part of our efforts to ensure a better quality of living for them," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also said that the foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway will be laid at Chitrakoot tomorrow. "Next-gen Infrastructure for a better tomorrow! Delighted to be laying the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot. This expressway will be the harbinger of progress for youngsters in the region and will also help the Defence Corridor coming up in the state," he tweeted.

He further said that steps will be taken to boost agriculture. "Coming together for a vibrant agriculture sector. From Chitrakoot tomorrow, 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over the country would be launched. These would help farmers by ensuring access to tech, financial support, markets and more," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"During tomorrow's programme in Chitrakoot, we will mark the first anniversary of PM-KISAN, which has transformed the lives of crores of farmers in the last one year. We are working to ensure that PM-KISAN beneficiaries get benefits of Kisan Credit Cards," he added. Chitrakoot DM Sheshmani Pandey said: "It is our good fortune that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to arrive here tomorrow. He will inaugurate a big scheme for the farmers and lay the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand expressway." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.