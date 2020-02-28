SC moots idea of relocating Uttarakhand power projects to save lives

The Supreme Court Friday mooted the idea of relocating power projects from eco-sensitive zones to other areas saying that "life should not get endangered" A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, was hearing pleas related to 24 hydroelectric power projects to be set up on Alaknanda and Bhagirathi river basins in Uttarakhand.

"You see, there is a problem. There is the need of power for economy to grow and there is also need to protect lives," the bench said "Our anxiety is that life should not get endangered. We are saying that the government, if necessary, may consider relocating the power projects," the bench said.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the companies which is constructing a hydro-power project in Uttarakhand, urged the court not to make such remarks as they may be used against it which has invested huge amount of money in the project, stalled for last six-seven years The bench said there was a tendency on behalf of states to "grab a project" irrespective of demands and this often leads to a situation where a project is planned in eco-sensitive zones.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan opposed the plea of companies and said that such projects had led to the disaster in the form of massive floods in Uttarakhand in 2013 and several reports of experts' committee have opposed these hydro-power projects The bench has now asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to file a fresh report with regard to environment and ecological impact of 24 hydroelectric power projects to be set up on Alaknanda and Bhagirathi river basins in Uttarakhand.

The court has now adjourned the hearing by four weeks on the pleas of the hydro-power firms Earlier, the Centre had said that "comprehensive" environment and ecological impact report" on these projects will be filed.

Several expert bodies have assessed 24 projects that also include firms like NTPC, NHPC, THDC, GMR Hydro Power General Pvt Ltd and Super Hydro Pvt Ltd The MoEF, in its one of the reports, had said that six out of 24 power projects, have substantially complied with legal requirements.

The MoEF had then sought time for doing the environment and ecological impact report of 18 other projects The apex court by its August 13, 2013 verdict had expressed concern over the climate tragedy in Uttarakhand that year and prohibited setting up of any new hydroelectric power project in the state till further orders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.