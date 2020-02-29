Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to keep working with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:37 IST
U.S. to keep working with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam

The United States will continue to work with Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan until they sign an accord on a giant Blue Nile hydropower dam, after failing to secure signatures from the three countries this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday. The three countries had expected to sign an agreement in Washington this week on the filling and operation of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), but Ethiopia skipped the meeting and only Egypt has initialed the deal thus far.

In a statement released late Friday, Mnuchin said he held separate bilateral talks with key ministers from Egypt and Sudan over the past two days after Ethiopia asked for a delay in what was to be the final round of talks. Ethiopia on Saturday expressed its disappointment at the U.S. statement following the talks. The government is, however, "committed to continue its engagement" with Egypt and Sudan to finalize an agreement on the initial filling and annual operation of the dam, it said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether further talks would be scheduled. Mnuchin said he looked forward to Ethiopia concluding its internal consultations to allow a signing of the deal "at the earliest possible time", and stressed that final testing and filling of the dam "should not take place without an agreement."

"The United States reaffirms its commitment to remain engaged with the three countries until they sign the final agreement," he said. Ethiopia is building the dam near its border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, which flows into the Nile river - the main water source for Egypt's population of 100 million. The dam is the centrepiece in Ethiopia's bid to become Africa's biggest power exporter.

At last month's talks in Washington, the nations agreed on a schedule for staged filling of the dam and mitigation mechanisms during dry periods and drought, but said they still needed to finalize details on safety and how to resolve any disputes. Mnuchin said the agreement hammered out over the past four months with input from the countries and the World Bank "addresses all issues in a balanced and equitable manner."

Egypt was ready to sign the agreement and had initialed it, but Ethiopia continued its national consultations, Mnuchin said. Downstream populations in Sudan and Egypt remained concerned about unfinished work on the safe operation of the dam, he said.

Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement that Cairo looked forward to Sudan and Ethiopia following its lead in accepting the agreement and signing it soon. "It is a fair and balanced agreement that achieves the common interests of the three countries," Egypt said. It said it "regrets Ethiopia's unjustified absence from this meeting at this crucial stage of the negotiations."

Sudan reaffirmed its commitment to the negotiation process, its ministry of irrigation and water resources said in a statement. "Sudan also emphasizes the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement including safe operation of the GERD prior to commencing of the initial filling," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Vatican City, Feb 29 AP Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its p...

NCA physio faces heat after Ishant injury, pacer could miss IPL first part

The resurfacing of Ishant Sharmas ankle injury has left the BCCI red-faced and National Cricket Academy NCA head physio Ashish Kaushik under the scanner The 31-year-old speedster could miss the first part of the IPL in case he is required t...

End to externally sponsored terrorism key for peace in Afghanistan: FS tells Afghan leaders

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has conveyed to Afghan leadership Indias support for an independent, sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan, holding that sustainable peace in the country requires an end to externally spons...

3 women rescued, 2 pimps apprehended in Goa

Continuing its drive against the flesh trade the Calangute Police apprehended two pimps, in two separate raids on Saturday morning and rescued three women. The duo have been identified as Mukesh Chaurasiya, resident of Daman, and Laxmi Pras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020