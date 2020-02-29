Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress parliamentary strategy meeting

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday chaired the party's parliamentary strategy meeting to discuss the issue of Delhi violence. The Congress party has been continuously attacking the central government over the recent violence in Delhi. Congress claims that the riots in Delhi increased due to the negligence of the central government and especially Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the source, it was decided that all the Congress MPs will question the Government on the matter of Delhi violence in the upcoming session of Parliament. The meeting took place at 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in which Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Gaurav Gogoi, Jairam Ramesh, Anand Sharma and Ahmed Patel were present.

The Congress has also recently formed a committee to take stock of the riot areas of Delhi, whose members will roam in these areas and gather information about the entire matter, after which a report will be prepared which will send to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

